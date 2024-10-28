What Happened To The BusyBox Sign From Shark Tank Season 13?

Finding ways to maximize your productivity while working from home is a seemingly never-ending battle. With new products coming out every day to aid in this ever-evolving work culture, it should come as no surprise that "Shark Tank" would see its fair share of intrepid entrepreneurs with their own work-from-home solutions. One such pair that appeared on Season 13 of the hit series were Steve Skillings and Connor Smith who pitched the BusyBox Sign, a do not disturb light-up sign made for work-from-home professionals.

In the episode – which aired on April 8, 2022 — the duo excitedly pitched their product to the sharks through an over-the-top and comedic presentation. The sharks got into the entrepreneurs and their energy but were taken aback when discovering the BusyBox's massive $299 price tag. The investors found plenty to admire about the team's sales, backstory, and vision for the company, but ultimately chose not to invest given the cost of the item and an unclear roadmap of how to scale the business.

The idea for the BusyBox Sign came to Skllings in March 2020. While getting accustomed to remote work at the start of the pandemic, Skillings grew irritated by his family constantly barging into his office, especially while on video calls. He initially sought out an "On Air" sign to put outside of his office, but he failed to find one that wouldn't require him to open space in his wall and mess with extensive wiring. From there, he moved forward in creating his own simpler solution and got in touch with a colleague from a prior startup venture to aid in development of what would become the BusyBox Sign.

