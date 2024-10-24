How To Stop Your PlayStation From Automatically Turning Off Your TV

If you've ever noticed your PlayStation turning off your TV when you power it down, it's due to a feature called HDMI-CEC (Consumer Electronics Control). This technology allows connected devices, like your PlayStation and TV, to communicate via the HDMI cable. It can be quite convenient, especially for those who appreciate the simplicity of controlling multiple devices with a single remote.

For instance, it automatically powers up your TV when you press the PS button on your PlayStation controller to turn on the console, saving time and effort. However, this seamless integration can also be a nuisance, as it automatically turns off the TV when you power down the console.

Fortunately, there's a way to keep the convenience of powering on the TV when you turn on the PlayStation while preventing the console from automatically turning off the TV when you power it down. In this guide, we'll show you how to achieve that, giving you greater control over your gaming and viewing experience.