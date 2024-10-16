How To Turn Off Your Chromebook With Or Without The Keyboard

There are many ways to turn off or restart your Chromebook, which is important, because if you encounter a point of failure that prevents it from being rebooted using one method, you won't be totally out of luck. You can turn off your Chromebook with the keyboard when a power key is located there, or by using a mouse to power it off with the onscreen user interface, or by using its power button.

Advertisement

On most Chromebooks, your power key is located in the upper right corner of the keyboard, indicated by a power symbol that looks like a circle with a line jutting out from the top. Other Chromebooks may place the power button elsewhere on the chassis, so examine your Chromebook closely until you find it. To power the Chromebook off, just hold that key or button down for three seconds until it either shuts off or a menu appears with an option to power off.

While Chrome keyboard shortcuts seem to cover nearly every function you could think of, there is no multi-key keyboard shortcut to power off a Chromebook. However, you can access the status area which contains the on-screen power off button by using the Shift + Alt + S shortcut. From there, click the power button and select Shut Down from the dropdown menu. Alternatively, you can simply click on the time in the bottom right of the screen to bring up the status area, then click the power menu and select Shut Down.

Advertisement