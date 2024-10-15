What Can You See With Snapchat Plus? Here's What You Need To Know

One of the major bonuses with Snapchat+ comes in the form of upgrades to your Stories. It allows users to post photos and videos either publicly or for friends to see. The posts disappear after 24 hours, and in that time you can see who viewed them. Or at least that's how it works for normal users.

Snapchat+ users get a significantly upgraded Stories experience with several features that give you a supercharged level of control. Firstly, you can put a custom timer on your Stories, extending their shelf life beyond the standard 24 hours up to three days, or as little as one hour. You can also set notifications for when specific friends look at your story — all the better to gauge whether your crush likes you back. You can even get Story rewatch counts that tell you how many of your friends have watched your Story multiple times. Notably, though, you can't see which friends rewatched it, nor how many times they did so. Then there's the Story Timestamps feature, which tells you the exact times friends viewed your Story.

Story replies affect not what you see, but what others see by prioritizing your story reply above others. This appears to be aimed at those who want their favorite creators to pay attention to them. Even Snap's own support documentation for this feature shows a user replying to a creator named Model Roz. Then there's Story Boost, which puts your Story ahead of others in your friends' Story carousels. If you want people to see your Story but posted it at an inopportune time of day or night, this can help ensure everyone sees that can't-miss video of your pet.