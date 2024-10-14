Why Your Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 May Be Blinking Orange (And Possible Fixes To Try)

Digital cameras — with all their professional controls and a million accessories — are nice to have, but sometimes all you need is a simple point-and-shoot camera to capture memories. Thanks to advancements in rapid photo development technology, we have seen the comeback of several instant cameras that are actually worth the purchase again. Fujifilm's Instax lineup offers some of the most affordable cameras that you can use to snap and print pictures on the fly.

The Instax Mini 11 makes taking photos fun with its playful colors and uncomplicated design. You simply load in a film cartridge, push the power button, and grab a photo. You even get to experience the best part of using an instant camera — watching the photos develop in real time. The Instax Mini 11 has a retractable camera lens, and a mirror to help capture selfies with ease.

In fact, the lack of controls is precisely what makes using the Instax Mini 11 a treat. However, you do still get a status LED that communicates what's going on with the camera, which means that if your Instax Mini 11 has been blinking orange repeatedly while not letting you capture photos using the camera, this could indicate an error due to low power or an incompatible battery.

