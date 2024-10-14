Why Your Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 May Be Blinking Orange (And Possible Fixes To Try)
Digital cameras — with all their professional controls and a million accessories — are nice to have, but sometimes all you need is a simple point-and-shoot camera to capture memories. Thanks to advancements in rapid photo development technology, we have seen the comeback of several instant cameras that are actually worth the purchase again. Fujifilm's Instax lineup offers some of the most affordable cameras that you can use to snap and print pictures on the fly.
The Instax Mini 11 makes taking photos fun with its playful colors and uncomplicated design. You simply load in a film cartridge, push the power button, and grab a photo. You even get to experience the best part of using an instant camera — watching the photos develop in real time. The Instax Mini 11 has a retractable camera lens, and a mirror to help capture selfies with ease.
In fact, the lack of controls is precisely what makes using the Instax Mini 11 a treat. However, you do still get a status LED that communicates what's going on with the camera, which means that if your Instax Mini 11 has been blinking orange repeatedly while not letting you capture photos using the camera, this could indicate an error due to low power or an incompatible battery.
Use the right batteries with your Instax Mini 11
Lithium-ion cells are widely used battery technology seen across various product categories, including smartphones, power tools, and cameras. Despite this, there are a few problems associated with lithium batteries, including the fact that they are expensive to manufacture. Fujifilm actually recommends you use alkaline batteries exclusively with the Instax Mini 11 — which could be why your camera is refusing to capture images.
You can grab a pair of AA alkaline batteries from your local store, or stock up by purchasing the 20-pack AA batteries by Amazon Basics. To replace the batteries on the Instax Mini 11, follow these steps:
- First, make sure the camera is turned off by pushing in the lens barrel.
- Locate and remove the battery cover by pushing in and sliding it out.
- Replace the batteries in the Instax Mini 11 with alkaline batteries. Make sure you match the polarities before you equip the camera with the new batteries.
- Flip the camera over, and you should now be able to turn it on by pressing the power button.
In case your Instax Mini 11 refuses to stop blinking an orange light or fails to show any sign of power, this could indicate a different problem with the hardware. In this case, it's best to reach out to Fujifilm's customer service to get your camera assessed and repaired.
Other things to check for on your Instax Mini 11
If you notice a persistent orange light on the Instax Mini 11, this actually doesn't indicate any errors — it simply means your camera is ready to take a photo. A slow blinking light represents the flash charging process, which could take up to 10 seconds to complete. A rapid blinking light, on the other hand, indicates that something is wrong with the camera.
Besides the battery, it's worth looking into a few other factors that could be preventing you from using your Instax Mini 11. First, ensure you haven't run out of film to use with the camera. A stuck cartridge or misaligned door can also prevent you from taking photos using the Instax Mini 11. Using the film ejection slot, pop the back door open, and replace the film cartridge if you have to. Make sure you align the yellow marker on the cartridge with the one found on the camera itself. While you're at it, also check if any debris around the camera lens is preventing it to fully extend out.