How Voting Machines And Election Technology Have Evolved Throughout The Years

The first presidential elections in the history of the United States were held from 1788 to 1789, long before any of the modern voting methods were discovered. In fact, for almost half a century since the first elections, only white men were allowed to vote, that too in a very public and vocal manner known as the viva voce or voice voting. The process involved voters shouting the names of their candidates out loud.

The earliest record of a paper-based ballot system in the U.S. dates back to 1888 when Massachusetts State adopted the paper ballot system. Known as the Massachusetts Ballot, it was heavily inspired by an Australian election law enacted in 1856. This voting system, for the first time, also let voters privately cast their votes – a system in use to this day.

The year 1888 saw the genesis of two completely new voting systems that would go on to become the dominant methods of casting votes in the U.S. The first of these is the Mechanical Lever Machine. First patented by Jacob H. Myers of New York, the functional variants of these machines came to be known as the Myers Automatic Booth. This happened after Myers joined with another inventor, Alfred J. Gillespie, and formed the Automatic Voting Machine Corporation. The first demo of this machine was done in 1892 at Lockport, New York.

The second innovation was a punch card system patented by statistician and inventor Herman Hollerith. Herman's punch card system was not intended to be used for elections but was designed to tabulate data from the 1890 census. Several decades later, the punching technology pioneered by Herman would go on to become the most widely used method to cast votes in the U.S.