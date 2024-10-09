Where Was The First Harley-Davidson Store Located And Is It Still Around?

Nowadays, it's pretty much impossible to think or talk about motorcycles without bringing Harley-Davidson into the fray. The brand has been around for over a century and has been responsible for some of the most powerful, reliable, and downright iconic bikes to ever hit the streets. It has even squeezed in some side projects, like equipping U.S. military drone missiles with its engines. Suffice it to say, Harley's company timeline is loaded with notable occurrences, good and bad, with one of its biggest positive landmarks being the start of its dealership sales back in the early 1900s.

In one of the most important moments in Harley-Davidson history, the brand's inaugural dealership deal launched in 1904 under the eye of businessman Carl H. Lang. He made a deal to sell Harley's earliest motorcycles from his shop in Chicago, Illinois. Within a mere few years, he was averaging around 800 bikes sold per year, and he had taken a spot on the Harley-Davidson Board of Directors. Unfortunately, for those hoping to check out this historic site, it's no longer among Harley-Davidson's several Illinois dealer locations. Lang's operation reportedly moved to a few different spots throughout Chicago before and after his passing in 1944.

Even if Lang's original Harley-Davidson dealership isn't around these days, at least you can check out some other legendary locations from the brand's past.

