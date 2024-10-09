Where Was The First Harley-Davidson Store Located And Is It Still Around?
Nowadays, it's pretty much impossible to think or talk about motorcycles without bringing Harley-Davidson into the fray. The brand has been around for over a century and has been responsible for some of the most powerful, reliable, and downright iconic bikes to ever hit the streets. It has even squeezed in some side projects, like equipping U.S. military drone missiles with its engines. Suffice it to say, Harley's company timeline is loaded with notable occurrences, good and bad, with one of its biggest positive landmarks being the start of its dealership sales back in the early 1900s.
In one of the most important moments in Harley-Davidson history, the brand's inaugural dealership deal launched in 1904 under the eye of businessman Carl H. Lang. He made a deal to sell Harley's earliest motorcycles from his shop in Chicago, Illinois. Within a mere few years, he was averaging around 800 bikes sold per year, and he had taken a spot on the Harley-Davidson Board of Directors. Unfortunately, for those hoping to check out this historic site, it's no longer among Harley-Davidson's several Illinois dealer locations. Lang's operation reportedly moved to a few different spots throughout Chicago before and after his passing in 1944.
Even if Lang's original Harley-Davidson dealership isn't around these days, at least you can check out some other legendary locations from the brand's past.
There are other old Harley locations still in business today
As the historic home of Harley-Davidson motorcycle sales, it's sad that Carl H. Lang's storefront is no longer active as one of the brand's many dealerships. Thankfully, not all Harley dealers from the era have been lost to history. With a little searching, one can find a few Harley stores from the early 20th century still in business. One that many Harley enthusiasts are likely familiar with is Farrow Harley-Davidson of Columbus, Ohio — formerly Nelsonville. It was founded back in 1912 by husband and wife duo of Alfred D. and Lilly Farrow, later opening up additional branches in Pataskala and Sunbury years later.
Farrow Harley-Davidson is recognized as the oldest corporate-owned dealership in existence, while another has the title of oldest family-owned. That honor belongs to the Kegel Harley-Davidson dealership of Rockford, Illinois. This store began its partnership with the motorcycle juggernaut in 1912 as well. However, there has been some debate about this, as some claim the partnership actually began in 1911 or 1910. Regardless of the specifics, there's no denying the Kegel dealership's place in Harley history, hence why if you're a fan of these tried and true motorcycles, it's worth finding the time to check the Kegel and the Farrow dealerships out someday.
Harley is a cultural touchstone of a brand that countless bikers stand by wholeheartedly. Thus, there's something incredibly special about being able to go to some of the places where it all began.