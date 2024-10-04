How To Delete Your 23andMe Data (And Why You Might Want To)

For nearly a decade, 23andMe has been one of the most popular services offering ancestry reports and even health risk profiles based on a person's genetic sample. Or in this case, a saliva specimen. In a world where a person is always at the risk of a bad actor scooting off with stolen user data and digital fingerprints, 23andMe upped the ante by storing genetic and ancestry information — ripe for serious identity theft risks.

The risks were always there, and the hammer finally came down with a hack in 2023 that exposed the data of nearly 7 million customer profiles. Multiple lawsuits later, and en-masse board resignation, 23andMe is on the verge of imploding. For a company that boasts 14 million customers and is now facing a delisting threat, the biggest question right now is what happens to all the genetic and ancestry profiles of its customers.

Now, we don't know if 23andMe will find a savior, but the data will likely change hands and they may not survive the tides of commercial deals. "If we are involved in a bankruptcy, merger, acquisition, reorganization, or sale of assets, your Personal Information may be accessed, sold or transferred as part of that transaction," notes the company's privacy policy.

Nevertheless, if scandals like Facebook-Cambridge Analytica and the shady shutdown of Google+ have taught us anything, the best way forward is to delete your data instead of entrusting it to the hands of a corporate entity.