What Are OTP Messages And Should You Set Them Up To Auto-Delete On Android?

Whether you know them by name or not, you've more than likely received an OTP message on Android. In fact, you've likely requested one, two, or hundreds of them from various organizations in order to get into your accounts. OTP messages, or One-Time Password messages — also known as verification codes — are typically used for two-factor and multi-factor authorization when logging into an app or website. There's one small issue with this little bit of added security, though: It's really easy for the messages to fill-up your inbox. If not deleted in a timely manner, you'll see more texts from bots than friends and family leftover in your inbox.

There are a lot of different messaging apps out there. If you're an Android user, you can download Samsung Messages, Google Messages, Handcent, WhatsApp, and so many others. But only Google, along with its many security features, has made it easy for OTPs to go away automatically. Since they're texts that have no purpose after their first use, do you want your phone to get rid of them automatically? It's up to you, but we recommend enabling Google's nifty feature to help clear out those now-useless OTP text codes.