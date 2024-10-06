Which Motorcycle Did Mickey Rourke Ride In 'Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man'?

Compared to most actors, Mickey Rourke has had quite an unorthodox entertainment journey. After gaining some traction throughout the 1980s, he largely left the bright lights of Hollywood to pursue a professional boxing career in the early '90s. One of his few acting gigs from the start of that decade was 1991's the widely maligned "Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man." Directed by Simon Wincer, the film follows Rourke as a man named Harley Davidson, who teams up with Robert Lee Edison, aka the Marlboro Man (Don Johnson), to keep their friend's bar alive. Naturally, mayhem and hijinks ensue along the way.

Advertisement

As the name of Rourke's character suggests, he's a motorcycle rider — specifically of Harleys. Throughout the movie, he rides a custom 1991 Harley-Davidson FXR, one of several classic Harleys that makes a great project bike. The movie bike was technically portrayed by two different bikes during filming. One was Rourke's personal motorcycle, while the other was a replica built for the stunt scenes of the movie. The most notable difference came in the two engines, with Rourke's model having a 98 ci engine and the stunt bike packing an 80 ci. They may not have gone down as the most famous movie motorcycles of all time, but they're still nice bikes all the same.

As it turns out, Rourke just recently parted with his big screen ride.

Advertisement