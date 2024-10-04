What Does Format As exFAT Mean On PS5?

The PlayStation 5 was launched in the midst of the pandemic, at a time most gamers were glued to their screens all day. The console has since sold over 60 million units worldwide, according to Sony, and was succeeded by the reveal of the PlayStation 5 Pro in 2024. Sony still sells the PlayStation 5 Slim for $499, and it remains to be a solid choice for those looking to enjoy 4K gaming at high refresh rates.

As you can imagine, it's not very challenging for games like "Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2", or "Cyberpunk 2077" to fill up storage space on your console. While the included 1TB internal SSD is a blessing, the ability to swap it out for one of the many other great PS5 storage options available is what gives users an additional peace of mind.

Aside from upgrading the storage internally, you can connect external media to the PS5 and enjoy video or music playback. You might have also noticed an option labeled "Format as exFAT" under the storage options on your PlayStation console. As it turns out, exFAT stands for "Extensible File Allocation Table" and strikes a good balance by providing features found in NTFS, but without the file size limitations that come with FAT32. The exFAT file system is supported on both Windows and Mac, making it an ideal solution that also happens to work with the PS5.

