Which GoPro Models Are Waterproof & How Deep Can They Go?

If you're a fan of the outdoors or getting your adrenaline up and love sharing stories from your adventures, then an action camera is a mandatory accessory. GoPro is one of the most recognizable names in the action camera industry, with a variety of cameras meant for different uses. They have cameras with exceptional stabilization technology ideal for motocross racers who are on bumpy terrain and extra durable cameras for those who might find themselves hanging from a ledge at the edge of the world. However, there are those who find a certain amount of joy in being on, or more to the point, under, an ocean or lake's surface.

Whether it's swimming with sharks, navigating some treacherous rapids, or catching waves in Waikiki, GoPro lets you share your experiences. Friends and family are just as eager to see those adventures. GoPro is well aware of this, so the company has designed each and every one of its action cameras to be waterproof right out of the box, especially its newest Hero13 camera. However, each one can only go so deep before the camera is vulnerable to the surrounding waters. Here, we explain how deep you can bring your GoPro and what you need if you want it to go deeper.