Which GoPro Models Are Waterproof & How Deep Can They Go?
If you're a fan of the outdoors or getting your adrenaline up and love sharing stories from your adventures, then an action camera is a mandatory accessory. GoPro is one of the most recognizable names in the action camera industry, with a variety of cameras meant for different uses. They have cameras with exceptional stabilization technology ideal for motocross racers who are on bumpy terrain and extra durable cameras for those who might find themselves hanging from a ledge at the edge of the world. However, there are those who find a certain amount of joy in being on, or more to the point, under, an ocean or lake's surface.
Whether it's swimming with sharks, navigating some treacherous rapids, or catching waves in Waikiki, GoPro lets you share your experiences. Friends and family are just as eager to see those adventures. GoPro is well aware of this, so the company has designed each and every one of its action cameras to be waterproof right out of the box, especially its newest Hero13 camera. However, each one can only go so deep before the camera is vulnerable to the surrounding waters. Here, we explain how deep you can bring your GoPro and what you need if you want it to go deeper.
GoPro Hero cameras are all waterproof
GoPro's current lineup of cameras consists of the Hero12 Black, Hero, and Hero13 Black, and they're each waterproof to varying degrees. The Hero12 and newer Hero13 can both reach depths of 33 feet. Meanwhile, the Hero, the smallest camera in this lineup, is only rated for a depth of 16 feet. Despite each GoPro model being built to withstand certain depths underwater, they might not be to each user's liking.
Sure, rafters braving a river's rapids don't need their GoPro to go any deeper than the 33 feet the Hero12 and 13 are rated for since rivers are rarely that deep. Even surfers might not require a GoPro for that deep. Their only real concern is dropping their GoPro if they're on the surface of some deep water. The Hero's 16 feet will likely be more than enough for anyone in those shoes.
However, a depth of 33 feet isn't going to cut it for scuba divers who like to go significantly deeper to explore. Luckily, on top of all the other underrated GoPro accessories, the brand also sells a protective casing that lets you take your GoPro down as deep as 196 feet. There are reefs and sunken ships to explore that you simply couldn't record with a GoPro without the dive housing case. If you don't have the dive housing, you want to make sure you keep any and all compartments on the GoPro closed while submerged. Otherwise, you risk damaging it.