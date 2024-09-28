How Long Does Ceramic Coating Last On Cars?
While there are plenty of methods to protect the exterior of your car from the elements, ceramic coating is one that has become increasingly popular among auto enthusiasts. The coating itself is a special liquid polymer that is applied over the car's exterior and helps keep it safe from UV rays, bird droppings, and scratches. But you may be wondering how long ceramic car coats can last.
While the longevity of your ceramic coat will vary depending on a number of factors, you can typically expect them to last anywhere between two and five years. This is more often the case for higher quality ceramic coats applied by professionals as opposed to cheaper alternatives that you can put on by yourself. The latter option typically lasts for no longer than a year, usually due to the lesser quality of the material itself combined with the lack of proper tools needed to apply them. Regardless, ceramic coating as a whole is a far superior protection option to other alternatives such as paint sealants that rarely last more than a year or car wax which remains effective for around twelve weeks.
For who don't care if their car has a few scratches or stains, then a ceramic coating probably isn't a necessary purchase. But for gear heads on the other end of the spectrum, investing in this long-lasting, durable material is a no-brainer. For those who want to go the extra mile, there are plenty of other ways to keep your ceramic coat going strong for longer.
How to extend the life of your car's ceramic coating
While adding ceramic coating to your car is a step in the right direction to maintaining the appearance of your vehicle, that doesn't mean it will last forever. Your ceramic coating will wear out over time as it continues being exposed to the elements. To get the most out of your ceramic coating's lifespan, it's up to you to take the steps necessary that will ensure its utmost longevity.
Maintaining your ceramic car coating starts as soon as you get it. In order for the coating to do its job, it will first need its solvents to evaporate before chemically merging with your car's exterior. This process, known as curing, typically takes between two and three weeks to fully take effect. During this time, it's important to be careful with what your car is exposed to especially when it comes to keeping it away from excessive moisture.
From there, you'll still want to be cautious with what goes on you ceramic coating. Cleaning your car is a good way to keep your ceramic coating free of mess, but make sure you're using the right products to do the job. Many of the harsher soaps and cleaners out there can further damage your coating, such as those commonly used at automatic car washes. Your best bet is to hand wash your car with ceramic coating specific products, which are usually pH neutral. Likewise, even after curing, you'll still want to do your best to avoid your car being exposed to excessive bad weather, sunlight, and debris. Do your best to park your car somewhere concealed such as in the shade or a garage.