What PSI Should Harley-Davidson Tires Be? A Guide To Recommended Tire Pressure

You can consult the official Harley Davidson tire pressure chart for the specific starting tire pressure for your bike, but scroll down to see how much additional air to add when temperatures rise to 79 degrees Fahrenheit or more. You'll want to add one extra PSI to each tire at that point and about one additional PSI for every 10 degrees beyond that. You should check and adjust tire pressure at the start of every ride while your tires are still cold. Pressure will increase as tires heat up, and checking it at the end of a trip might prompt you to misguidedly bleed too much air from your tires. Tires can stay warm for as much as two hours after use, so be sure to wait at least that long before checking tire pressure.

You should always use a gauge to check tire pressure, but a visual inspection of your tires can reveal uneven wear, cuts, or blisters, all of which can indicate problems with tire pressure. It's normal to lose a little bit of air from your tires over time and in cold weather, but a consistent and significant loss of pressure can be a sign of compromised rubber or a faulty valve. If you're carrying a heavy load, it's best to inflate your tires to the maximum PSI specified in the chart above.