What Happened To BedRyder From Shark Tank Season 6?

Pickup trucks are big business in the United States. The three top-selling vehicles in the country last year were all pickups, and the Ford F-series has been the nation's most popular model for nearly five decades, stretching back to the sixth of its 14 generations.

While pickup truck beds can be used for camping, riding in the back of a pickup brings obvious dangers from airborne hazards or in the event of a crash. So on "Shark Tank" Season 6, Episode 21, in the spring of 2015, Chattanooga, Tennessee salesman George Conway pitched the BedRyder system of truck bed seating as a safe way for passengers to ride in truck beds.

Conway sought $200,000 for a 15% stake in BedRyder. While the sharks were unanimously charmed by Conway's enthusiasm and sales ability, most of them had concerns about the system's safety or potential profitability. One by one, they declined to invest in BedRyder, and Conway ultimately walked away without getting any funding from them.

