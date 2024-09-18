What Does The Bee Badge Mean On Dodge Chargers And Challengers?

For automotive enthusiasts, the late '60s were among the best times to be alive, with so many iconic muscle cars competing for horsepower dominance, including a number from Dodge that had the "Bee Badge." This designation was present on the Dodge Super Bee, which only lasted from 1968 to 1971, beginning its run as a standalone muscle car based on the Coronet. In its last iteration of the early '70s, the Super Bee was reduced to an option on select Dodge Chargers and included a hood decal bee logo.

A resurgence in 2007, brought the Super Bee back to life as a trim on certain Dodge Charger models for a few years. The bee badge would return on Chargers again in 2012 through 2014, and then finally as a last hurrah in 2023 as part of the company's "Last Call" series. The automaker also built a Challenger Scat Pack 1320 model sold from 2019 through 2023 that featured a bee badge.

What ignited the original Super Bee model (which is one of the rarest Hemi-powered muscle cars ever built) was an attempt to capture an untapped segment of the market during the late '60s. The big industry players of the time like Plymouth, Pontiac, Ford, and Dodge were all trying to grab the attention of younger generations interested in greater power output at more affordable prices.

