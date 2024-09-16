Eureka's J15 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum Promises More Power And Smarter Cleaning

Eureka is a North American (founded in 1909 in Detroit, Michigan, specifically) company most of us are bound to know of — what with it being around for well over 100 years. In that time, it's produced classic upright and canister vacuum cleaners, stick vacuums, hand vacuums, cordless varieties of an assortment of model types, and, of course, robot vacuums. Lots and lots of robot vacuums, currently spanning three different series with prices ranging from $599.99 to $1399.99 and all with dedicated customer support six days a week.

A recent product launch event held in Berlin for 2024's IFA saw the reveal of a number of new models — seven individual devices in all — from RapidWash 360 and Stylus Series uprights to new robot vacuums like the E10s, E20 Plus, J20, and J12 Ultra. At the top of that list sits the Eureka J15 Pro Ultra robot vacuum, boasting a number of mechanical and software upgrades over both its predecessors and J Series contemporaries.

These aren't your typical incremental improvements between new models, either. The J15 Pro Ultra boasts more powerful suction than some traditional canister vacuums, a self-cleaning base station, and smarter smart mopping technology. There's even a new AI system being rolled out to improve the vacuum's ability to deal with stains and large clusters of dry debris. Making it one of the well established manufacturer's most exciting automated home cleaning devices yet.

