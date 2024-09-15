Yamaha Grizzly Vs Kodiak – The Biggest Differences Explained

Yamaha's Grizzly and Kodiak All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) rank as some of the most successful ATVs in the company's history. A history that includes the company's evolution from piano maker in the late 1800s to its spin-off of Yamaha Motor following WWII.

While Yamaha Motor's first offerings were two-wheeled motorcycles, the company introduced the Grizzly 600 ATV in 1998, an ATV that Motorcycle felt delivered both sport and utility equally well. The Kodiak 450 came along five years later, was discontinued, and brought back, designed to fill the needs of work and recreation, according to Yamaha's Ryan Stiver.

The range-topping 2025 Grizzly EPS CAMO, MSRP $11,499, and 2025 Kodiak 700 EPS SE, MSRP $10,299, share Yamaha's 686cc liquid-cooled four-stroke engine, V-belt-transmission, selectable four-wheel-drive with locking differentials, and final shaft drive. While both models share similar suspension setups, the Grizzly provides an additional 0.5-inches of suspension travel up front and larger 27-inch all terrain Maxxis tires compared to the Kodiak 700's 25-inch tires. Both machines measure 81.5 inches in length, but the Grizzly is 2.7 inches wider, 1.2 inches taller, and weighs 97-pounds more than the otherwise comparable Kodiak. Another difference is the Grizzly's LED headlights compared to the Kodiak's halogen versions.

Finally, Dirt Wheels Magazine compared the largest Kodiak and Grizzly ATVs side-by-side and found the Grizzly to be sportier while the Kodiak had "milder initial power engagement." Ultimately, either model can deliver acceptable performance for work or play, but the Grizzly's higher price provides benefits.