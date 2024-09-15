Yamaha Grizzly Vs Kodiak – The Biggest Differences Explained
Yamaha's Grizzly and Kodiak All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) rank as some of the most successful ATVs in the company's history. A history that includes the company's evolution from piano maker in the late 1800s to its spin-off of Yamaha Motor following WWII.
While Yamaha Motor's first offerings were two-wheeled motorcycles, the company introduced the Grizzly 600 ATV in 1998, an ATV that Motorcycle felt delivered both sport and utility equally well. The Kodiak 450 came along five years later, was discontinued, and brought back, designed to fill the needs of work and recreation, according to Yamaha's Ryan Stiver.
The range-topping 2025 Grizzly EPS CAMO, MSRP $11,499, and 2025 Kodiak 700 EPS SE, MSRP $10,299, share Yamaha's 686cc liquid-cooled four-stroke engine, V-belt-transmission, selectable four-wheel-drive with locking differentials, and final shaft drive. While both models share similar suspension setups, the Grizzly provides an additional 0.5-inches of suspension travel up front and larger 27-inch all terrain Maxxis tires compared to the Kodiak 700's 25-inch tires. Both machines measure 81.5 inches in length, but the Grizzly is 2.7 inches wider, 1.2 inches taller, and weighs 97-pounds more than the otherwise comparable Kodiak. Another difference is the Grizzly's LED headlights compared to the Kodiak's halogen versions.
Finally, Dirt Wheels Magazine compared the largest Kodiak and Grizzly ATVs side-by-side and found the Grizzly to be sportier while the Kodiak had "milder initial power engagement." Ultimately, either model can deliver acceptable performance for work or play, but the Grizzly's higher price provides benefits.
The 2025 Yamaha ATV lineup
Yamaha's 2025 lineup includes 700cc Kodiak and Grizzly models, as well as Kodiak 450 and Grizzly 110 ATVs. Most of the largest 2025 Yamaha Kodiak and Grizzly ATVs feature electronic power steering (EPS). There is one non-EPS Kodiak 700 option, along with a non-EPS Kodiak 450 and the Grizzly 110 youth model ATV.
The Grizzly is one of Yamaha's coolest looking ATVs, with color schemes like the XT-R's Matte Grey over Metallic Black, the Dusty Blue of the Grizzly EPS LTD, the youth model 110 and base Grizzly EPS' Grey Metallic over Red, and the always popular Camo. Yamaha's suggested prices hover between the Grizzly EPS CAMO model's $11,499 to the base Grizzly EPS priced at $10,399, down to the youth model Grizzly 110 at $3,599.
The Yamaha Kodiak lineup also features some unique color combinations, like the SE's Desert Tan over Midnight Blue, the EPS in either Tactical Green or Fall Beige over Realtree Edge camo, the Tactical Green Kodiak 700 and 450, and the 450 in Steel Blue. Kodiak prices range from the $10,299 700 EPS SE to $7,899 for the base Kodiak 700. The Kodiak 450 EPS SE is priced at $7,699 while the base Kodiak 450 is $6,399.