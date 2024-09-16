6 Of Our Favorite Classic Mustang Colors

Few cars have made such an impact as the Ford Mustang. When this muscle car roared onto the scene in the mid 1960s, it became an instant phenomenon and set industry sales records that far exceeded initial expectations. Often credited as being a pioneer in the pony car category, competitors would follow in the Mustang's trailblazing tire tracks with their own highly stylized coupes in the years that followed, from the Pontiac Firebird to the Chevy Camaro. But few could claim the unique place in automobile history that the Mustang proudly holds. The many Mustangs generations continue to leave their mark, with the brand currently reigning as the longest-continuously produced nameplate under Ford.

While the evolution of its shape and range of functions has been key to helping keep the Mustang relevant all these decades, part of its appeal from the very start has been its range of bright, bold color options. Indeed, it only seems fitting that a car as radical as the Mustang would also possess an eye-catching color palette to truly stand out. The many colors that adorned the Mustang throughout its early years are just as dazzling today as they were back then, with many continuing to appear on current models. It's time we take a dive into the world of classic Mustangs and celebrate the vibrant colors that helped make this car such an iconic ride.