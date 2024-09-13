What Is The Boeing 747SP, The Short And Stubby Wide-Body Jet?

Before the Boeing 747 was discontinued in 2023, it built a number of variants for the aircraft to suit a variety of needs. One such derivative was the 747SP (Special Performance).

This version of the wide-body jumbo jet entered commercial service in 1976 after Pan American World Airways and Iran Air both requested a variant that could fly non-stop trans-Atlantic routes, from New York to the Middle East. At the time, Iran Air's Tehran to New York route was the longest in the world (roughly 6,124 miles), proving difficult for the 747-100 to accomplish without refueling, as it had a maximum range of 5,620 miles. So Boeing created the 747SP.

Advertisement

In addition to Pan Am and Iran Air, Korean Air, Qantas, Trans World Airlines, and South African Airways ordered this variant from Boeing. Many airlines favored its ability to land on short runways. A total of 44 747SPs were built by 1982 when Boeing put a stop to production, with 10 of them going to Pan Am. The United Arab Emirates government placed an order and Boeing briefly restarted the production line in 1987.

However, having a longer range than other variants at the time isn't the only feature that sets this aircraft apart from its siblings. It also seats fewer passengers and has a different exterior geometry.