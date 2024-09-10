IFA 2024 Day 5: Auf Wiedersehen, And Danke For All The Tech!

Plaud has been around for a while now, having launched its first AI product a few months ago — the Plaud Note. It's a voice recorder that uses Cloud AI to provide you with a transcript and summary of your conversation. At IFA, Plaid launched the Plaud AI Pin, which is a similar device in function, but not in form.

Advertisement

The Plaud AI Pin looks like a river stone with a tiny Plaud logo and LED light on the front, along with a microphone port. The Plaud AI Pin can be worn in one of four ways (and all four come in the box). You can take the metal plate off the back and magnetically attach the pin through your shirt, you can attach the magnetic clip and clip it to your shirt, you can wear it in a magnetic bracelet, or you can wear it as a necklace.

You start recording by pressing the middle of the pin — very deliberately — and stop it the same way. Launch the app, and the recordings sync to the app. Pick any of the recordings, and generate a transcript, summary, mind map and more.

Like the Plaud note, there's a subscription service attached to it that determines the number of minutes you can transcribe per month. I used the Plaud AI Pin to record conversations at IFA and it worked pretty well. Transcriptions are a little rough on things like brand names and such (for example, it had trouble with "DJI Osmo"), but otherwise the summary is a banger of a feature. Should it just be an app? Probably. Will it do a better job that Gemini or Apple Intelligence? That remains to be seen.

Advertisement