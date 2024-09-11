Why Do Roads Look Wet In The Distance?

It's one of the things we tend to focus on during long road trips on a hot summer day — a seemingly endless puddle in the distance that appears to vanish as we approach the spot — and then before figuring out why, we see another ahead and repeat the process, endlessly chasing vanishing puddles. It passes the time.

That's obviously no puddle, it's a mirage. While we associate them with being stranded in the desert and thinking there's water ahead, they're a regular feature of roads as well, and it's much more comfortable to encounter them while inside your air-conditioned car with a Big Gulp.

The familiar optical effect occurs on the road when the asphalt absorbs heat from the sun, warming the air directly above it and making it less dense than the cooler, denser air above it. As the light rays from the sky pass through the differing densities, it curves upwards (or refracts) and gives the eye the illusion of wet pavement.