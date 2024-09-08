IFA 2024 Day 3: Beauties And Beasts

Today at IFA, we hit the show floor, not knowing what to expect. As it turned out, we inadvertently visited tech that lived out on the extremes of the genre. Some tech is built to be beautiful, and some tech is built to last. Admittedly, some fall into both categories, but leaning more one way than the other.

Advertisement

The beautiful tech has great design and functionality — and often compromises of durability, because durable design is (by some standards) not beautiful. Meanwhile, durable tech has no room for niceties — it's simply built tough, and that's where the compromises come in. Our reporters found examples from both sides of the spectrum, plus some in between, but today is (mostly) about living on the extremes.

From wonder-inducing TVs and monitors to hard core portable (and less-than-portable) technology, here are some favorite items we saw on the show floor on day three IFA 2024.