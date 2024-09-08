Everything We Know About SpaceX's New Raptor 3 Engine

Those who follow the exploits of SpaceX – the commercial space launch and exploration company — recently learned that it has announced its third-generation reusable methane-oxygen staged combustion engine, the Raptor 3. The Raptor has a reputation as the powerhouse in SpaceX's arsenal, as it offers significantly more thrust than the company's smaller but reputedly more reliable engine, the Merlin – among other differences between the engines. Both the company and its founder, Elon Musk, have posted about the recently completed new model on X (formerly Twitter) as well as some information about the enhancements that the engineers have made to its design.

This is certainly exciting news for fans of the company, but you might have a few questions about this new engine. To start, you'll probably want to know the ways SpaceX has improved its design over the last two generations in terms of specs. You will also probably be interested to learn the kind of craft this engine is designed for, and the plans SpaceX has for developing it further. There isn't a ton of information about the Raptor 3 that is publicly available just yet, but here's everything that we know about it so far.