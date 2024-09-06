How To Get Rid Of Mac Apps That Won't Delete

When most of us download apps to our Macs, we do so with the best of intentions. We plan to use those apps for the foreseeable future and expect them to improve our Apple experience, whether that's helping us work better or keeping us entertained. However, the day may come when you want to uninstall an app you don't use anymore, especially if you need to free up space on your Mac for other items or to fix a slow Mac.

While this should be a straightforward process, it's not always that way. Using Launchpad and Finder are the most common ways to delete apps on a Mac. However, from time to time, you might come across a stubborn app that refuses to budge when using these methods, making it seemingly impossible to remove. There could be any number of reasons for this: the app might still be running in the background or protected by system features that keep certain files and apps from being deleted or modified. Whatever the case may be, if you find yourself with unwanted apps on your Mac that you can't seem to remove, there are a few ways to get around these problems and delete them.