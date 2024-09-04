Is Your PS5 Turning On By Itself? Here's How To Fix It

If you're a PlayStation 5 owner who went through the setup of your console using many of the default recommended settings, you may have found yourself dealing with a bit of a nuisance: Your PS5 turns itself on by itself, usually in conjunction with you turning on your TV. This usually happens because its HDMI-CEC features, which allow devices connected to each other via HDMI to control each other in various ways, need a little adjusting.

HDMI has become the overwhelmingly dominant standard for connecting video and audio sources to TVs, monitors, home theater receivers, and soundbars. Unlike earlier standards, HDMI is fully digital, carrying ones and zeroes between devices just like a USB cable does. Like USB, HDMI's undergone revisions that have enhanced its functionality. In time, the HDMI standard expanded to support an increasingly wide range of video resolutions, the latest audio formats, networking features, two-way communication for sending audio back from a TV to a receiver or soundbar, and, yes, the ability for devices connected via HDMI to control each other. Sometimes the implementation is badly explained or annoying, though, so let's look at how to turn it off on a PS5.

