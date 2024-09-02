How Much Do Jet Capsule Boats Cost And How Fast Can They Actually Go?

With a combination of creativity and outside-the-box thinking, the world has seen some strange watercraft over the years like the Kawasaki Jet Mate Jet Ski. However, the Italian born Jet Capsule, while a bit of an oddity, might be right up your alley (as long as you have deep pockets). Looking like a cross between an alien pod and something from the mind of Jules Verne, the Jet Capsule comes in several models with a variety of distinct layouts that vary the experience greatly. The Royal Version 001 back in 2019 ran $285,000 at the time, with a base model costing a bit less at $250,000. Unfortunately, the manufacturer doesn't provide prices on their website for any of the newer models. Depending on your chosen engine configuration, you can expect to achieve a maximum rate of between 35 knots (40mph) and 60 knots (69mph).

You'd be forgiven for wondering what Jet Capsule boats are designed for exactly. Fortunately, there are several useful applications for Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini's creation. From a "compact yacht" for recreation, an upscale means to ferry passengers to land, and commercial uses as a high-end taxi or water limousine, this craft does serve a unique niche.