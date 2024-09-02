How Much Do Jet Capsule Boats Cost And How Fast Can They Actually Go?
With a combination of creativity and outside-the-box thinking, the world has seen some strange watercraft over the years like the Kawasaki Jet Mate Jet Ski. However, the Italian born Jet Capsule, while a bit of an oddity, might be right up your alley (as long as you have deep pockets). Looking like a cross between an alien pod and something from the mind of Jules Verne, the Jet Capsule comes in several models with a variety of distinct layouts that vary the experience greatly. The Royal Version 001 back in 2019 ran $285,000 at the time, with a base model costing a bit less at $250,000. Unfortunately, the manufacturer doesn't provide prices on their website for any of the newer models. Depending on your chosen engine configuration, you can expect to achieve a maximum rate of between 35 knots (40mph) and 60 knots (69mph).
You'd be forgiven for wondering what Jet Capsule boats are designed for exactly. Fortunately, there are several useful applications for Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini's creation. From a "compact yacht" for recreation, an upscale means to ferry passengers to land, and commercial uses as a high-end taxi or water limousine, this craft does serve a unique niche.
What does the Jet Capsule offer?
The Jet Capsule might look compact, but it's stuffed to the brim with premium luxury features and customization options. Take for example the Royal Version 001, which can include tropical teak hardwood accents, ergonomic leather seats, light-weight carbon fiber construction, sunlight-reacting windows, a motorized door, and more, which factor into the total price tag. You can choose from various layouts that include a kitchenette, a sundeck, a restroom, a high-end Bose audio system, and seating for up to 12 people. You'll also notice additional eye-candy like ambient lighting running through the cabin, creating a unique and posh atmosphere.
With the Jet Capsule, not only are there several interior amenities to choose from, but also several engine options. Depending upon your needs, this watercraft comes with either a single-engine configuration that provide up to 550 horsepower or dual powerplant for up to 740 horsepower. In addition, you can also choose hybrid powertrains that combine a diesel engine and electric motor or go all-electric. As the name implies, the Jet Capsule uses jet drive, which is similar to what powers jet skis and is one of the four basic types of boat engines.
Built-to-order and getting faster
While there are several pre-made layouts you can choose from for your Jet Capsule, each unit can be personalized to your specifications. If patience isn't your virtue, you may be disappointed to know the build of each watercraft can take as much as 18 months to complete.
Not content to stop innovating, one of the new models of Jet Capsule is the Super Jet, which offers some performance upgrades over earlier iterations. For example, you can opt for twin diesel engines that propel the Super Jet up to a maximum speed of 60 knots or 69 mph. Not only is the vehicle more aerodynamic than previous models, but it also weighs 500 kg or 1100 pounds less. In the captain's chair you can experience the included augmented-reality navigation, automated docking technology, and seating with built-in shock absorbers. If you think the Jet Capsule is bit bizarre, check out the other vessels that made our list of weird boats that will change the way you think about water travel.