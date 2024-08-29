What Is The ECT PWR Button On A Toyota Tacoma?

Over the years, trucks have received a number of features that weren't available on older models. When the Toyota Tacoma was redesigned in 2016 for its third generation, it launched with a new array of new exciting features and controls, including an 'ECT PWR' button sandwiched between the blind spot monitoring (BSM) and parking assist sensor (P) buttons underneath the climate control dials on the central control stack. Rather intuitively, ECT PWR is an acronym for Electronically Controlled Transmission Power, which gives a hint as to what the button actually does.

Unlike older trucks which use a hydraulically controlled transmission, the third generation Tacoma features an electronically controlled six-speed automatic transmission which uses an electronic transmission control unit to determine shift points and shift pressure when selecting gears. The TCU acts as a kind of brain that adjusts the transmission's operations based on a bunch of different factors, selecting the correct gear for the right conditions and making gear shifts as seamless as possible. Most of the time, electronically controlled transmissions do an okay job at predicting when and where to shift, but sometimes they shift too early, which can cause sluggish acceleration.

Since the third-generation Tacoma's transmission is electronically controlled and uses a primary table that controls the shift points, those points can be electronically altered. That is exactly what the ECT PWR button does; it raises the shift points to a higher RPM, which gives a boost of power and provides better throttle response. That quick burst of power can help in towing situations, or instances where better throttle response would be beneficial.

