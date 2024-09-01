This Futuristic Delta Wing Jet Was Almost The Next-Generation F-22

The United States military and its many defense contractors are constantly working on designing, maintaining, and improving U.S. aircraft. Any fighter jet that flies for the military likely underwent numerous design iterations before approval — and after that, they're refitted and modernized to keep them in the fight for as long as possible. Of course, not every aircraft design that seems like a great idea at the time results in the finalization and production of the aircraft.

Some simply end up on the Department of Defense's cutting room floor, unfunded and forgotten. One such aircraft was the Lockheed Martin X-44 Multi-Axis No-Tail Aircraft (MANTA). The MANTA was designed with the notion of creating an airframe that could full pitch, yaw, and roll without any horizontal or vertical tailplanes. From the outset, this design looks odd — most aircraft have a tail fin of some kind, but not the MANTA. The aircraft was designed from the F-22 Raptor, and there are some similarities between the two aircraft.

The MANTA would also have featured a stretched delta wing, so it was a combination of traditional aircraft and winged designs. Ultimately, it wasn't the U.S. Air Force that initiated the contract. NASA was interested in a crewed, tailless research aircraft, and funded two contractors to determine if the design was a viable concept — giving it the designation of X-44A. The program was short-lived, beginning in June 1999 and ending the following year when its funding was terminated.

