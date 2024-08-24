How To Connect Sony Headphones To iPhone: A Step-By-Step Guide
Technology is advancing at such an astonishing rate, it's arguably getting harder and harder for even tech savvy folks to keep up with trends. For instance, just a decade or so ago, the thought of mobile phones being made without a port to connect your headphones or earbuds would've been crazy. Yet here we are, with Bluetooth having become the standard for such connectivity. That advancement has, understandably, led companies that manufacture headphones and ear buds to largely kill cord connectivity in their own products, with electronics titan Sony being one of the preeminent purveyors of Bluetooth headphones today.
The tech giant also makes some of the best headphones available, as Sony has more than a dozen models of on-ear Bluetooth-enabled headphones to choose from. While each is designed to deliver a different level of audio playback and noise-canceling ability, you should easily be able to pair each with your smartphone via Bluetooth connection.
That, naturally, should include iPhone, one of the best-selling smartphones in the world. If you are currently an iPhone user, and are eyeing a set of Sony headphones to bolster the way you listen to your favorite tunes or watch your favorite show, you will first need to pair them with your device. This is a relatively painless process that should be easy enough for even those who are not particularly tech savvy.
Pairing Sony headphones with an iPhone
If you've already purchased your Sony Headphones, you're no doubt itching to get them connected and test them out. Luckily, the instructions for pairing the devices are virtually identical across the various makes and models of Sony's on-ear headphones, so the following instructions — tested specifically from the SlashGear approved WH-1000XM4 model — should ring true no matter which model you're using. Here's how to connect those headphones to your iPhone.
- With your headphones and iPhone charged and powered on, ensure the devices are within three feet of each other.
- Ensure your headphones are in pairing mode. This will happen automatically for headphones just out of the box, and should be indicated by a blinking blue light near the bottom of the left ear pad. If you're wearing the headphones, you will also hear a programmed voice say, "Bluetooth Pairing."
- Unlock your iPhone and navigate to Bluetooth through the Settings menu.
- If not already on, click the toggle button in Bluetooth settings to search for pairable devices.
- Look for the model number of the Sony headphones you're connecting, and select it. Note that the model may take up to 30 seconds to appear when scanning.
- Your devices should now be paired, and a programmed voice may confirm as much by stating "Bluetooth Paired."
During the pairing process, you may be prompted to input a passkey, passcode, or PIN number. If this happens, enter 0000 and the devices should successfully pair. Likewise, the process for pairing Sony Headphones to additional Bluetooth devices can vary by model, so you may need to consult your owner's manual if you're unable to do so.