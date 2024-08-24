How To Connect Sony Headphones To iPhone: A Step-By-Step Guide

Technology is advancing at such an astonishing rate, it's arguably getting harder and harder for even tech savvy folks to keep up with trends. For instance, just a decade or so ago, the thought of mobile phones being made without a port to connect your headphones or earbuds would've been crazy. Yet here we are, with Bluetooth having become the standard for such connectivity. That advancement has, understandably, led companies that manufacture headphones and ear buds to largely kill cord connectivity in their own products, with electronics titan Sony being one of the preeminent purveyors of Bluetooth headphones today.

The tech giant also makes some of the best headphones available, as Sony has more than a dozen models of on-ear Bluetooth-enabled headphones to choose from. While each is designed to deliver a different level of audio playback and noise-canceling ability, you should easily be able to pair each with your smartphone via Bluetooth connection.

That, naturally, should include iPhone, one of the best-selling smartphones in the world. If you are currently an iPhone user, and are eyeing a set of Sony headphones to bolster the way you listen to your favorite tunes or watch your favorite show, you will first need to pair them with your device. This is a relatively painless process that should be easy enough for even those who are not particularly tech savvy.

