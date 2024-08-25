5 Of The Biggest Security Breaches To Ever Hit Microsoft

Just over a year ago, it was reported that data pulled from LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned social platform for professionals, was up for sale on a hacker forum. The trove of data contained information pulled from over half a billion profiles and had information such as names, phone numbers, workplace details, profile URLs, work titles, gender, and email addresses. This was one of the biggest batches of data that was found floating around for auction in shady corners of the internet. In the wake of the incident, Italy's privacy watchdog also launched an investigation.

LinkedIn, on the other hand, contended the "breach" label, "It was not a LinkedIn data breach," the company shared in an update, adding that "it is actually an aggregation of data from a number of websites and companies." Notably, data from private member accounts was not a part of the scraped batch, but the company admitted that it encompassed "publicly viewable member profile data." Now, scraping is not exactly a fresh technique.

However, what matters more in such cases is just how that data is exploited by bad actors. Identifiable information, the kind that was pulled from LinkedIn, can be used to launch spam and phishing attacks, as well, as targeted hacking campaigns against high-level targets. The person behind the LinkedIn incident was selling the data to "multiple" parties for a sum of $5,000, according to BBC, and did it all as a "hobby" as they had a day job, which, in retrospect, highlights just how easy it is to get hold of such personal information.

