How To Stop Your MacBook From Ringing When You Get A Phone Call

The interconnectivity that comes with Apple devices is a big reason why users prefer them over Android. Features such as AirDrop and Universal Clipboard have made it easy to effortlessly transfer files and information between devices. Meanwhile, apps such as Apple Podcasts and Apple Music allow you to enjoy your favorite content across these platforms. But the many useful continuity features of all these devices can come at a cost.

Advertisement

Many MacBook owners have gone through the unpleasant experience of their laptop suddenly erupting with noise as soon as they get a call on their iPhone. Sure, it may be convenient for those looking to limit distractions while working on their computers throughout the day by not going to their phones to answer calls, but it nevertheless remains irritating to encounter this on a regular basis. Especially if the ringing sound on one device persists even after you've answered the call on another one.

If this abrasive barrage of sounds gets under your skin, we don't blame you. Thankfully, tackling the problem isn't especially difficult. Just as easy as it is to connect your Apple devices, it's similarly easy to disconnect them with a few easy steps.

Advertisement