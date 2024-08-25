How The Trans-Siberian Railway's Tokyo Route Would Actually Work

For centuries, citizens of the Eurasian continent have pondered an affordable and speedy way to traverse the great expanse of tundra separating Europeans from their Asian neighbors. And when the Soviet Union first completed the Trans-Siberian Railway in 1916, that dream took a great leap towards becoming a reality. In 2011, there were talks of extending the rail via tunnel to Alaska. Now, in the 2020s, things might soon take another leap forward.

Hints of the railway's expansion to connect to Japan have generated a great deal of press attention and intrigue. In 2016, Japan expressed interest in connecting to the Trans-Siberian Railway, and in 2017, Russia proposed advancing the idea with plans to build a bridge between mainland Russia and the Russian island of Sakhalin. From there, the Trans-Siberian Railway could then theoretically link up with the Japanese rail networks via the short gulf to the Japanese island of Hokkaido. In fact, the two countries coordinated test shipments, and some work has been completed to increase the capacity of the railway in anticipation of such an expansion.

But based on the lull in press attention, progress appears to have stalled. For one, the war in Ukraine may have diverted resources and attention away from such plans, and it's vague how much cohesion and cooperation is actually behind the proposal. Nonetheless, such a transcontinental enterprise is still achievable, political obstacles aside.

Extending the Siberian railroad to reach Tokyo would certainly require advanced engineering, but it's possible and potentially economically feasible. How would a rail link that ostensibly connects London and Tokyo actually work? Let's dive in to the details.