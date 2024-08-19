5 Household Brands You Didn't Know Made Military Hardware

Some of the biggest brands on the planet have a deadly side hustle. Their products line the shelves of grocery stores, are staples in most households, and keep kids supplied during back-to-school season. But while they help you learn math or enjoy a Pepsi, these companies are also profiting greatly from America's ever-expanding military budget. Not many people would expect a company responsible for soda cans to make laser-guided missile systems or for their thermostat provider to have made napalm.

The deep partnership between America's private sector and its military began in earnest during World War II when the country leveraged its industrial manufacturing industries to shift their production lines away from consumer goods and into weapons, tanks, fighter planes, and more. The wartime economy proved so lucrative for companies that many wanted to stick around for more, and meanwhile, the military recognized the value of offloading research and manufacturing to companies with existing infrastructure. Thus, many corporations have well-developed defense businesses to this day.

The military is so interwoven with private manufacturing that we could run multiple versions of this article without overlap. In fact, we have written an article about some of the biggest companies that make military hardware, and we also ran a piece on common household products invented for the military. In a 2023 report by the Institute for Policy Studies, the average taxpayer was found to fund $1,087 worth of Pentagon contracts each year, along with $298 to the top military contractors, but only $19 for mental health and $11 for combatting homelessness. Here are just a few of the most well-known consumer brands that have made military hardware for Uncle Sam.

