How Fast Is The Yamaha RMAX4 1000 And How Much Horsepower Does It Have?

Yamaha has arguably become one of the most respected names in the modern motorcycle game, and that's saying a lot for a company that came into being as the producer of precision-made pianos and organs. While the company is still manufacturing celebrated instruments and a line of associated tech devices, the offshoot Yamaha Motor Co. has earned equal esteem making motorcycles, dirt bikes, personal watercraft, and sport ATVs. The brand also manufactures an impressive line of side-by-side (or SxS for short) utility vehicles designed for tackling even the most challenging off-road terrain.

Advertisement

While some of those SxS vehicles are made to be a workhorse on the farm, Yamaha's Wolverine UTVs are better suited for play, and with more than a dozen trim packages available, it's safe to say there's a build available for your every off-road need. On the high end of the Wolverine lineup is the RMAX4 1000, which can be purchased for anywhere between $24,199 and $29,199, depending on the trim.

Yes, you could buy a new car for that kind of money. While many average folks can't spend that much on a recreational vehicle, diehard off-roaders may be happy to, particularly as the RMAX4 1000 delivers such an impressive amount of speed and power, boasting a top speed of about 70 mph and pushing the ponies up to 108 horsepower. That output is the result of the vehicle's 999cc displacement engine, which should let any off-road enthusiast make the most of their next adventure.

Advertisement