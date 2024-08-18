How Fast Is The Yamaha RMAX4 1000 And How Much Horsepower Does It Have?
Yamaha has arguably become one of the most respected names in the modern motorcycle game, and that's saying a lot for a company that came into being as the producer of precision-made pianos and organs. While the company is still manufacturing celebrated instruments and a line of associated tech devices, the offshoot Yamaha Motor Co. has earned equal esteem making motorcycles, dirt bikes, personal watercraft, and sport ATVs. The brand also manufactures an impressive line of side-by-side (or SxS for short) utility vehicles designed for tackling even the most challenging off-road terrain.
While some of those SxS vehicles are made to be a workhorse on the farm, Yamaha's Wolverine UTVs are better suited for play, and with more than a dozen trim packages available, it's safe to say there's a build available for your every off-road need. On the high end of the Wolverine lineup is the RMAX4 1000, which can be purchased for anywhere between $24,199 and $29,199, depending on the trim.
Yes, you could buy a new car for that kind of money. While many average folks can't spend that much on a recreational vehicle, diehard off-roaders may be happy to, particularly as the RMAX4 1000 delivers such an impressive amount of speed and power, boasting a top speed of about 70 mph and pushing the ponies up to 108 horsepower. That output is the result of the vehicle's 999cc displacement engine, which should let any off-road enthusiast make the most of their next adventure.
The Wolverine RMAX4 is also packed with special features
Speed and power are no doubt a big part of what off-roaders are looking for in their side-by-side ride. But the adventure-seeking set will likely be just as impressed by the range of features included on the high-end Wolverine RMAX4 1000, which ensures you're tackling every out-of-the-way trail and hill in high style, comfort, and safety.
As for the last factor, the RMAX4 1000 comes fit with 14-inch aluminum beadlock wheels and heavily treaded 30-inch Maxxis Carnivore tires, a combo that should ensure you're less likely to get stuck or end up dangerously spinning your wheels when you encounter tough terrain. With the Japan-based manufacturer claiming the vehicle boasts "class-leading suspension," it should be easier to control your Wolverine when the road ahead invariably gets bumpy. Perhaps just as important, the vehicle comes equipped with a heavy-duty VRX 45 winch from WARN, which should be a major help in getting either yourself or another vehicle unstuck whenever the need arises.
The vehicle's On-Command 4WD system also makes it easy to switch between 2WD and 4WD when the terrain calls for it. Meanwhile, Yamaha's Bluetooth-compatible Adventure Pro System not only provides GPS and navigational support, but also lets you pump your favorite jams through the RMAX4 1000's MTX Audio System as you charge the trail ahead. Yes, the four-seat UTV also boasts a roomy interior setup with extra leg room, cushy seats, and premium grab handles to maximize your comfort on the trail, and there's even optional cup holders to secure your beverage as you ride.