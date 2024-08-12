Which Harley-Davidsons Are Compatible With The 131 Crate Engine?

Over the course of its more than 120 years of existence, Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based, manufacturer Harley-Davidson has established itself as the preeminent name in American motorcycles. The company has done so by releasing a slate of iconic Harley-Davidson bikes whose mix of hard-nosed style and unyielding power is rivaled by few in the motorcycle industry.

With more than a century's worth of innovation behind it, the company is always looking to bolster the power and performance of its bikes, and some would argue Harley-Davidson outdid even itself when it produced its Screamin' Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 Crate Engine in 2020. At the time it was billed as the highest displacement engine Harley-Davidson has ever produced, but in 2023 it released a 135-cubic inch crate engine for newer bikes. Despite costing almost as much as a new bike might, the 131 Crate Engine has become an upgrade many power-hungry engine swappers are more than willing to pay for.

To be clear, there are actually three versions of the 131 Crate Engine. There are two versions for 2017 or later Touring builds — a Twin-Cooled engine and an Oil-Cooled engine – and an Oil-Cooled version built for certain 2018 and later Softail bikes. However, the engines are not compatible with every H-D build that fit their particular parameters, meaning you'll need to do some research to find out if your Harley can support a 131 upgrade. Moreover, Harley-Davidson notes such upgrades "require ECM calibration with Screamin' Eagle Pro Street Tuner or dealership installed Screamin' Eagle calibration." Even then, they are not legal in all 50 U.S. states.

