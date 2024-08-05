Yes, Yamaha Made A 400cc Scooter (And Here's How Fast It Can Go)

Yamaha Corporation is an interesting Japanese conglomerate. The company started as a musical equipment maker and later transitioned into making motorcycles. While the two businesses split sometime in the 50s, the company has done exceedingly well in both spaces. Today, Yamaha commands the same respect in the music world, as it does in the motorcycle industry. Automobile enthusiasts in the U.S. typically associate Yamaha Motor Company with its extensive lineup of motorcycles. However, the company also sells various scooters, especially in several countries across Europe, Southeast Asia, and Southern Asia.

From basic, entry-level commuter scooters to powerful maxi scooters, Yamaha's scooter lineup is varied and interesting. The company's scooter portfolio and naming scheme varies across countries with some models restricted to select markets. Yamaha's scooter lineup consists of machines with smaller 125cc and 155 cc engines, mid-tier scooters with 250 – 400cc engines, and high-end scooters featuring big 500-plus cc engines. Among the more popular scooter models from Yamaha's global lineup include the Yamaha Aerox (155cc) and Nmax lineup of small-capacity maxi scooters, mid-capacity maxi scooters from the Xmax lineup, and high-capacity scooters belonging to the Tmax series.

Currently, the highest capacity Xmax-branded scooter available from the company is the Xmax 300. However, not long ago, Yamaha also made a 400 cc Xmax, the last of which was released in 2020. This model, as of 2024, is no longer listed on Yamaha's European website, marking the end — at least temporarily — of Yamaha's 400cc scooters.

