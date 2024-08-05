What Is A Network Jitter And How Is It Different From Ping?

When you run an internet speed test on your device, you generally get three different measurements regardless of which specific test you use. The big one that most people focus on is the actual data throughput that's generally used to measure internet speed. Like the speed at which your broadband connection is rated, that throughput is generally measured in megabits or, when applicable, gigabits per second. For most people, that's probably going to answer whatever questions they have about their internet performance, without a need to get more granular.

However, when you run a speed test, you may also notice some other measurements, like "ping" and "jitter" in milliseconds, latency, and packet loss percentage. That last one is pretty self-explanatory, as it measures what percentage of packets – small chunks of data – sent across the network during the test that fail to arrive at their destination. Latency is something that, if you're at all technically inclined, you've probably heard in some form as a measurement of delay in data transmission, like with input latency in gaming. "Ping" and "jitter," though, are specialized jargon, and if you've never heard of them before, most speed tests don't clearly explain what they are or how they differ from each other. Let's take a look at exactly what they are and how they relate not just to each other, but also the how they impact the latency of your connection.