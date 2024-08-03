Why Your Car Stalls When It's Put In Gear: 6 Possible Causes

Most car owners have experienced the heart-sinking moment when you shift into gear and your car conks out. This can happen in your driveway, at a stop light, or while you're getting ready to pull out of a parking spot. The best case scenario is that it starts right up again, resulting in nothing worse than a brief worrisome moment before you're back on your way. With auto repairs often hard to estimate, knowing what might be wrong with your car gives you a leg up when you take it in for service.

When your car is in park or neutral, the load on the engine is minimal, and many issues will go unnoticed. Once you shift into gear and put demand on the engine, there are several potential reasons your car may stall. I have been working on cars for more than three decades, and in that time have encountered nearly every possible cause for an engine that stalls when put under load. With that experience as my guide, I offer a few possible causes of engine stalling, along with tips on some initial troubleshooting you can do before calling a tow truck.