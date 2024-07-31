How To Measure Handlebars For A Harley-Davidson Motorcycle

In the over 100 years that motorcycles have occupied roadways around the world, a handful of names have become synonymous with this method of transportation. In the United States, the arguable kingpin of the motorcycle scene is Harley-Davidson, which was founded in 1903 and has remained a constant presence ever since. Within its impressive catalogue, one can find Harley-Davidson bikes that are more stylish than most, those that put reliability and innovation first, ones that fit into a range of budgets, and more. Of course, no look at Harley's offerings is complete without addressing its bikes' numerous customization options.

Harley's motorcycles have become well-known for their wide array of customization choices. From Harley-Davidson's different frame types to paint colors to exhausts, the sky is the limit in the personalization department. Harley handlebars can also be changed, with long, short, thick, thin, straighter, and more curved options out there to choose from. Not to mention, there are tons of styles out there, including Apes, Drag Bars, Windows, and more. This way, you can figure out which handlebar type is best for you to keep you comfortable and capable of steering safely once you hit the road.

When looking at Harley handlebars, there are a few different ways to measure them to ensure they're right for you and your motorcycle. Here's how to get the right dimensions before you order.