How To Measure Handlebars For A Harley-Davidson Motorcycle
In the over 100 years that motorcycles have occupied roadways around the world, a handful of names have become synonymous with this method of transportation. In the United States, the arguable kingpin of the motorcycle scene is Harley-Davidson, which was founded in 1903 and has remained a constant presence ever since. Within its impressive catalogue, one can find Harley-Davidson bikes that are more stylish than most, those that put reliability and innovation first, ones that fit into a range of budgets, and more. Of course, no look at Harley's offerings is complete without addressing its bikes' numerous customization options.
Harley's motorcycles have become well-known for their wide array of customization choices. From Harley-Davidson's different frame types to paint colors to exhausts, the sky is the limit in the personalization department. Harley handlebars can also be changed, with long, short, thick, thin, straighter, and more curved options out there to choose from. Not to mention, there are tons of styles out there, including Apes, Drag Bars, Windows, and more. This way, you can figure out which handlebar type is best for you to keep you comfortable and capable of steering safely once you hit the road.
When looking at Harley handlebars, there are a few different ways to measure them to ensure they're right for you and your motorcycle. Here's how to get the right dimensions before you order.
Harley-Davidson handlebars contain a few key measurements
The first measurement you'll need to take is the diameter for your bar. This measurement is taken by using a tape measure or caliper and putting it across the tip of the bar. More often than not, you'll get a measurement of 7/8 inches or 1 inch, as these are the most common handlebar diameters.
Next, you'll need to measure the width, which simply involves measuring the bar from end to end. The center width is also highly important to measure out, as it's where most handlebar types will connect to the front of the bike. To get this number, measure the bottom portion of the handlebar between the two bends. You'll also want to get the riser spacing width by measuring from the center of one of the knurled sections — where the bar clamps to the motorcycle — to the center of the other.
Finally, make note of the rise, which is measured from the very bottom of the handlebar to the highest point of the grip, and the pullback, which stretches from the front-most portion of the handlebar to the tip. An easy way to get this number is by placing the bar as it would be on the bike and pushing it against a wall. Place the tape measure against the wall and bring it to the bar tip. Then, you should be ready to add a new set of handlebars to your Harley-Davidson motorcycle with ease and confidence.