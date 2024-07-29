Why Google Discontinued The Desktop App

Google's desktop app, called Google Desktop or Google Desktop Search, was introduced for Windows back in 2004. Three years later, the company released the app for Linux and Mac OS X. The Mountain View, California headquartered company has over the years gained a reputation for introducing products like experiments, because it has often taken the questionable decision to discontinue them soon after. Google Desktop was no different, because in 2011, just seven years after its introduction, the app was discontinued across platforms. Google also sunsetted nine other products and services in what it called a "fall spring-clean," detailing the reasons for discontinuing each of them.

The company's rationale for doing away with Google Desktop included changes in the way people stored and accessed their data since its launch, making the app redundant. Google Desktop was meant to augment the operating systems it was offered on, and its features included more than just the ability to quickly perform web searches from the desktop. The app also allowed users to search for files on their computers, as well as chats and emails.

With over 30 years of experience using PCs, on a variety of operating systems, and nearly half that time as a tech journalist, in this article I'll share my perspective of how computing evolved from the days before Google Desktop to the present day. Providing this context to readers should clarify why Google stopped developing the app, instead choosing to concentrate its resources on existing products and other development.