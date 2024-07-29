Is The Kawasaki Mule Street Legal?

While there's a lot of enjoyment to be had in flying down the highway at appropriately high speeds and going for a slower cruise around town streets, off-roading is another kind of fun. Navigating trails and taking in all of nature's scenery is a blast — so long as you keep a few important factors in mind before setting out on your first off-road adventure. One of the most fun and reliable vehicles one can take off the beaten path is the Kawasaki MULE (Multi-Use Light Equipment), which is tailor-made for off-roading and can go pretty fast.

The first MULE, the MULE 1000, was introduced back in 1988, and in the decades since, the MULE has become a favorite among workers and off-roaders alike. Each subsequent model of Kawasaki's now-adored utility task vehicle has improved upon the last, with more power, stronger maneuverability, and increased cab size in each, to name a few of the MULE's key innovations. To celebrate 30 years of the MULE, Kawasaki delivered two brand new models for customers to try out: the 2018 MULE PRO-FXR and the 2018 MULE 4000 Trans, each with their own sets of bells and whistles to pull potential buyers in.

Considering how powerful and large the Kawasaki MULE has become over the years, evoking the image of a toned-down Jeep, one has to wonder, are they street legal? Here's what you need to know.

[Featured image by Hunini via WikiMedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]