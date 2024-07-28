5 Mazdas That Have Impressive Quarter-Mile Speeds

Mazda may be known today for cars, roadsters, and SUVs, but its humble origins were in motorcycle and 3-wheel truck manufacturing way back in the 1930s. It wasn't until 1960 that Mazda introduced its first 2-door passenger car, the R360 Coupe. The cartoon-like, bubble-top 4-seater was such an affordable hit it that it sold more than 4,000 in the month of December 1960.

But even in Mazda's early days, endurance and speed were in its blood. The manufacturer raced and won with motorcycles in 1930, conquered the Singapore Grand Prix with the Familia Rotary Coupe in 1969, and surprised the world at the Swedish World Rally Championship with its 4WD Familia — better known in the U.S. as the 323 — to take Japan's first victory in that race. And, who could forget Mazda becoming the first Japanese carmaker to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1991, racing the first and last rotary engine car to win it – the #55 Mazda 787B?

Mazda may have dropped the Mazdaspeed sub-brand, but it never gave up on the pure pleasure of driving fast. Let's look at some of its best quarter-mile speed cars for the U.S. market living up to that heritage.