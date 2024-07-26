Painting Your Motorcycle's Engine: 5 Things To Keep In Mind

Arguably, the best way to make sure that you get perfectly even coats of paint across your engine's casing is to remove it from the bike before you paint it. That said, getting this casing off and on the motorcycle can be a huge pain — particularly if you don't have the right equipment. There are also several motorcycle models on which this maneuver can be quite challenging. Fortunately, you don't actually need to remove the engine from the motorcycle in order to paint it.

You can paint your engine while it's still attached to your bike. To do this, you will need masking tape, newspaper or plastic, and a small paintbrush. You can use newspaper or plastic and masking tape to cover all of the parts of your motorcycle that you don't want to get paint on. This is tedious work and it can take a long time to cover every fairing, tube, and frame bar that's close to the engine compartment, but it's worth taking your time to make sure you have plenty of coverage and don't miss anything. This will allow you to spray the engine without having to worry about getting paint on the rest of the bike.

Next, you can go back with the small brush and get all the spots that the sprayer couldn't reach. These areas will most likely be the gaps between the fin stacks and the top, bottom, and parts of the engine casing covered by the frame.