BMW Is Testing In-Wheel Motors That Could Give Sports Cars A Future Beyond Gas Engines

Earlier this month, BMW was spotted testing a new all-electric sports coupe at the company's R&D base in Bavaria. This car is reportedly based on the company's fresh Neue Klasse platform, which was introduced not too long ago. The striking looks of the vehicle aside, one thing that caught everyone's attention was the absence of the traditional brake pads on the hub. Instead, the car had what appeared to be individual hub-mounted electric motors.

Incidentally, this test mule was caught in action a little over one year after BMW made a $16.1M investment into a startup called DeepDrive. This company has been in the news for developing advanced hub-mounted electric motors, a technology that claims to extend the range and efficiency of electric vehicles.

Today, BMW confirmed that they were, indeed, pilot testing a car that featured DeepDrive's new electric motor technology. The German automotive giant also added that it is expanding the scope of the program and that it plans to test more cars featuring DeepDrive's new electric motor technology.

BMW's current plan is to install different variants of DeepDrive's hub mounted electric motors on a handful of BMW models, following which the company will test the performance and handling of these motors. The goal, indeed, seems to be to perfect the technology before it is good enough to be deployed on the company's ever-expanding range of electric vehicles.