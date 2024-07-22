Why You Should Never Use Diesel Fuel To Kill Weeds

Using diesel fuel might help cut down on some weeds, but in doing so, it has the potential to leave more lasting damage. As mentioned previously, diesel is largely composed of hydrocarbons which, while effective at killing weeds, have potential long-lasting damage on plants. While no substantial research has been done to test the effects of diesel fuel on plants specifically, separate studies have linked excessive quantities of hydrocarbon to poor plant growth and an overall disruption of natural ecosystems.

There is also potential property damage that can come from using diesel fuel as a weed killer. One instance in 2017 saw an unlicensed contracting company offer to use weed killer to get rid of the grass coming up through a shoddy asphalt job in the driveways of a Florida neighborhood. But rather than using actual weed killer, the contractors sprayed diesel fuel and salt onto the driveways, which went on to eat through the asphalt, leaving a crumbly mess throughout the neighborhood. Topping off the damage is the smell that diesel fuel often leaves behind that can linger on for days.

These are just a handful of reasons why using diesel fuel alone to kill weeds is not the wisest choice. However, some commercial weed killers recommend mixing diesel fuel into them to achieve the best results. If going down this route, it's crucial to follow any instructions closely to ensure the proper amount of diesel fuel is used.