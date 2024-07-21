'Mirror Front Camera' Explained: What Does It Mean On An iPhone?

Thanks to their great front-facing cameras, the best iPhones capture great selfies. However, you may have noticed that every time you take a selfie with an iPhone, the camera preview screen shows a picture of you with your left and right sides flipped — similar to when you look at yourself in a mirror. Normally, this isn't an issue, and you might not really even think about it. Where it becomes immediately noticeable is when you preview your selfie and happen to be wearing a t-shirt with some text written. You'll notice that while your face looks normal, the text on the t-shirt is inverted from left to right.

However, once you take the selfie, the iPhone "corrects" this anomaly. Given that the corrected photo doesn't quite match the preview, some users are occasionally taken aback by the difference.

For several years, iPhone users had no option but to be content with the "corrected" image that their iPhones automatically created. With iOS 14, though, that changed, and the company added a new option called "Mirror Front Camera."