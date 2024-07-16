Save Up To $570 On Dangbei Projectors: Turn Any Room Into A Movie Theater This Prime Day
Sponsored Content.
While everyone likes to have a big-screen TV in their home, such a device actually comes with more constraints than you may expect. A TV may be large in size, but that size is completely static, which means if the view isn't big enough, there isn't really anything you can do about it. If you're entertaining a large group of friends or have the whole family home for the holidays and want to put on your favorite movie, a TV may not provide an adequate view for the whole audience. In such a circumstance, put the TV away and bust out a 4K laser projector. If you've got a high-capacity movie night coming up, check out the high-tech offerings from Dangbei this Prime Day.
If you're not familiar with Dangbei, you should be: it's a premium-tier innovator in smart entertainment hardware and software; both on its home turf of China, and on the global stage with over 200 million happy customers. Dangbei's entertainment devices pack the latest and greatest in visual fidelity and true-to-life sound quality, allowing you to turn just about any space into an impromptu movie theater. With a spot amongst the Top 3 brands for smart projectors and the title of number-one-seller of laser projectors, you know Dangbei is a name synonymous with quality.
Swing by Dangbei's Amazon page or its online storefront this Prime Day — July 12-19, 2024 — and you'll be able to snag Dangbei's flagship model, the DBOX02 4K laser projector for $1,329; a good $570 down from its usual price. If you're quick on the Buy Now button, Dangbei will throw in a free pair of high-quality 3D glasses, a $40 value, just to say thanks.
The DBOX02 provides top-shelf picture quality
While there are a lot of home theater projectors on the market, their quality can vary wildly. A cheap projector may project video, but the picture could come in fuzzy or muted, and honestly, that's even worse than trying to watch on a tiny screen. Thankfully, that's not something you have to worry about with the power of the Dangbei DBOX02 on your side.
The laser light employed by the DBOX02 packs a whopping 2,450 ISO lumens of lighting muscle, the highest out of any device ever sold by Dangbei. You won't have to worry about local light pollution with this veritable lighthouse of a projector on your side. Of course, that picture isn't just bright, it's big: the DBOX02 can project 4K UHD images up to 200 inches in size, a good 2.5 times more than a 75-inch TV.
Thanks to Dangbei's advanced laser technology, the picture comes through crystal clear, with no speckle or color fringing, so you don't need to worry about straining your eyes trying to see the fine details. That laser light is also rated for 30,000 hours of operation, so it lasts far longer than traditional bulb-based projectors, and with a fraction of the energy consumption to boot.
The DBOX02 isn't just for showing soundless pictures. Rather than needing to hook up an external speaker system, the unit itself has a pair of 12W speakers with 600ml sound chambers built-in, providing deep, powerful audio. These speakers have full support for both Dolby Audio and DTS:X, so you can really get that cinematic theater experience you're looking for.
The DBOX02 comes bundled with all the streaming media features you could want
Most projectors are roughly analogous to a "dumb" TV, with no particular smart features built-in. That may work if you don't mind a tangle of wires connecting it to an external media player or streaming stick, but why settle for that when you can just get all of your streaming features built-in?
As the World's first Google TV 4K laser projector with licensed Netflix, the DBOX02 supports all your favorite content streaming apps. In fact, it's got built-in, fully licensed streaming apps for Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. Even an Android TV doesn't have a Netflix app straight out of the box. If those three apps aren't your bread and butter, worry not, because the DBOX02 is ready and waiting to access over 10,000 different streaming apps from the Google TV library, which means cumulative access to over 400,000 different movies and TV shows. No additional player, stick, or dongle is required to use these features. Just turn the laser on, point it at a wall or projector screen, and you're off to the races.
While we're on the subject of smart features, the DBOX02 also has a few subtler tricks up its sleeve to keep your viewing experience seamless and comfortable. This includes InstanPro automated setup, which utilizes a combination of dToF, CMOS, and AI algorithms to find your perfect picture size and quality during your first use. Featuring autofocus, auto keystone correction, screen fit, obstacle avoidance, eye protection, and a variety of other features, the InstanPro technology gets you the perfect screen for any occasion.
If all of these features have you enthused about the Dangbei DBOX02, don't forget to check it out on Amazon this Prime Day, July 12-19, for $570 off of its usual price. You can also visit Dangbei's website for more information.
Check out more Dangbei products during Amazon Prime Day
If the DBOX02 is a little outside of your price range, don't walk away just yet, because Dangbei has several other attractive products on offer for Prime Day. If you're looking for something a little more compact with that same level of laser quality, you might like the Dangbei Atom, the brand's thinnest and lightest laser projector.
Though it's thinner than a book and lighter than a laptop, the Atom packs 1,200 ISO lumens of illumination and 1080p FHD laser projection, making it excellent for a quick movie viewing while camping or on a road trip. If you're a user of Google Assistant, the Atom's built-in Chromecast will allow you to seamlessly sync it up with your existing device network. On Prime Day, you can get the Atom for $699 — $200 off its usual price — on Amazon or Dangbei's website.
Is your living room a bit too cramped to put a projector behind the couch? Save on space with the Dangbei N2, a home projector also officially licensed by Netflix. In addition to its 400 ISO lumens, native 1080p projection, the N2's gimbaled stand allows you to aim the projector at any orientation up to 210 degrees. You could even point it up at the ceiling, if you wanted. This immense flexibility makes the N2 perfect for a spontaneous show in your bedroom or dorm room. On Prime Day, you can get the N2 bundled with its stand for $359 — $140 off its usual price — on Amazon and on Dangbei's website.