Gmail User Guide: How To Enable Less Secure App Access (And Why You Might Want To)

Being Google's premiere email service, Gmail has plenty of useful features like built-in translation and the glorious Unsubscribe button that slowly whittles down the spam coming to your inbox. But a feature that has one foot out the door is the ability to give less secure apps access to your Gmail, at least for certain accounts. Google put its G Suite less secure apps policy changes on hold in 2020, but those changes are finally going into effect in the Fall of 2024.

For those who don't know, "less secure apps" is a general term that Google uses for third-party apps or devices that only need you to enter your username and password to sign in. Because they don't require Google's authenticator to log in, the company deems these apps and devices as security risks, particularly for Google Workplace accounts, hence the name. Starting in Fall 2024, Workplace will no longer support signing into a Gmail account on less secure apps, but is that a bad thing?

While it's certainly easier for hackers to get access to your accounts if you don't use an authenticator, which is why you should always enable 2-factor authentication, not all less secure apps pose a threat. Many non-Google email, contacts, and calendar apps are technically less secure, especially those running older versions of iOS and Microsoft Outlook. So, if you still want to access your Gmail on those apps, there is still a way to do so.