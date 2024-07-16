How To Set Up Two-Factor Authentication On Amazon And Why You Should

Over the years, online security has gotten a lot better, with users across all kinds of applications being directed to do a lot more to protect their information across everything from bank accounts to shopping websites. Password managers are pushed on us so we can use safer, more complicated passwords without having to remember them. Passkeys are becoming increasingly common as a way of enabling secure logins that do away with passwords entirely. And, perhaps most commonly, more and more sites are encouraging users to set up two-factor authentication to add an additional layer of security to their accounts, especially when adding new devices.

Basically, two-factor authentication is, as the name applies, any kind of secondary way of ensuring that the right person is logging into an account. Most commonly, this involves the use of one-time use codes that are either sent via text message or generated by an authenticator app, but can also include the use of dedicated, platform-specific authenticator apps or, as Google and Facebook, prompting you with a yes/no question in the site's mobile app when you log in elsewhere. It's become increasingly necessary, and you should consider turning it on for new device logins on every account that offers it.

One that can be particularly vulnerable to attacks is your Amazon account. You probably have your credit card information and address saved for easy reordering, plus it's tied to the larger Amazon Payments ecosystem used by other websites. Here's how to set up 2FA there to save yourself some grief.